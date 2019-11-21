Don’t feed pets these Thanksgiving foods

Pet owners who include their furry friends at the Thanksgiving table should know which foods can be harmful to animals.

Trupanion, a pet medical insurance provider, has pinpointed four Thanksgiving staples that might be tasty for humans but not particularly suited for pets.

Turkey

A small amount of lean, light meat is okay – but make sure to keep the skin, fat, and any dark meat far from your furry friend. Make sure that your dog does not get ahold of any cooked bones as they can cause choking or be ingested and damage your pet’s digestive system.

Stuffing

Stuffing often contains onions, chives, garlic, and/or scallions. Those ingredients are toxic to pets, so make sure to keep your furry friend far away. Plus, with the added butter, stuffing is likely a fatty treat that your pet does not need.

Mashed Potatoes

Bland mashed potatoes are okay. But as with stuffing, any mashed potatoes prepared with garlic, onions, scallions, or chives should definitely be kept away from pets as these foods are toxic to dogs and cats.

Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie and Pecan Pie

It’s best not to purposefully feed pie to your four-legged friend. Instead, consider one of the many dog-friendly versions that gives your pup a taste of pumpkin pie without all of the sugary sweetness.