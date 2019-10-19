Donuts with a Deputy meeting with community, raising money

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office spent some time in the community Saturday morning in Churchville. They got to know people in the community, celebrated a special birthday and raised money for a good cause.

Rico is one of two canines working with the sheriff's office. Saturday was Rico's second birthday. | Credit: WHSV

Dozens of people came out to the elementary school for coffee and donuts with the sheriff's office. Sheriff Donald Smith said it's important for them to interact with the community. It was also important for people there to get to know the deputies.

One woman from Staunton came with her family to the event.

"It's important for her to see them, and know that they're here to help us," Pam said. "They're good people. They're here to protect us."

Volunteers from Spike's K-9 Fund were also at the event, helping to raise money to purchase new bulletproof vests for the canines with the sheriff's office.

"We specialize in small departments, where a $2,500 vest per canine might be a financial burden on them," Tim Johnson, a volunteer said. "But we want to do what we can to make sure the animals who protect us, we do our best to protect them."

This is the fourth year of donuts with a deputy.