Downtown Charlottesville CBD shop robbed twice in 24 hours

A business in downtown Charlottesville was broken into twice in a 24-hour span over the weekend, and the owners say security cameras caught the thieves red-handed.

Video shot at Sweet Releaf CBD Lounge shows what appears to be a group of several young people breaking in through the front glass early on Sunday morning.

The store sells CBD and vaping products, and the group took a variety of products.

A group of young people broke into the store again later that night, breaking the glass of the store’s front door to enter.

The store's co-owner, Tracy Riffel, says the youths stole around $4,500 in merchandise. She hopes the community can help identify them.

"They're very young, and it worries me because they're so young, and maybe some kind of lesson can be taught to keep them from going to prison before they're in their early 20s," she said.

Riffel says she and her daughter have both seen the youths on the mall in the past two days and have called police each time but no arrests were made.

The Charlottesville Police Department declined to comment on an ongoing investigation.