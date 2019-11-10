Downtown Harrisonburg observes Veterans Day with parade

On Sunday, hundreds of community members lined the sides of Main St in downtown Harrisonburg to honor our country's Veterans for the 2019 Veterans Day parade.

"Monday is to honor the Veterans those that have done what they did to let me do what I do, so never forget the Veterans," Daniel Mead, with the Sons of American Legion, said. "My dad is a Korean War Era vet, my brother has served in the army I have lots of family members that have served."

Different organizations from around the Valley were present including bands, clubs, and Veterans themselves. Some of the Veterans in the parade said events like these bring a smile to their faces because it wasn't always like this.

"You know back in Vietnam when you came home there was no recognition and now it's completely changed so it's very nice," Bill Hamblin, a Marine who served in Vietnam, said.

According to the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance here's a list of businesses that will run specials on Sunday and Monday for Veterans