Officials say downtown Harrisonburg is the city's "best billboard"

New additions of restaurants, shops, and art are always coming to downtown Harrisonburg.

Andrea Dono, with the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said they like to see a mix of old and new.

She said HDR likes to be respectful of the city's past and complement it with new developments. According to Dono, they consider cultural amenities and recreational green space a must.

"Certainly it's great for the quality of life, but it's also wonderful for economic development and certainly major recruiters for employers, such as the universities and the hospitals and such, they will bring their recruits here," Dono said.

She said she thinks downtown is "Harrisonburg's best billboard."

Dono said the HDR team is working to add a park downtown and they also plan to add new colorful flags to lampposts downtown in the fall.