Downtown Harrisonburg restaurants expand patio seating

Two downtown Harrisonburg restaurants are making more room for its customers.

Outdoor seating expansion at Billy Jack's and Jack Brown's in downtown Harrisonburg.

Aaron Ludwig, the owner of Jack Brown's and Billy Jack's was able to rent a portion of the parking lot next door to expand outdoor seating for the two restaurants.

The expansion will allow 46 more diners as they work to follow Virginia's Phase 1 requirements.

"It's just an idea we came up with and had a lot of cooperation with ABC and the city of Harrisonburg," Ludwig said. "[Harrisonburg] Community Development was very cooperative in this trying to get us open before Memorial Day."

Before the expansion, Billy Jack's was not able to serve any guests in person, while Jack Brown's could only serve less than 10.