Harrisonburg prepares to host their last 'First Night' event

After 28 years of ringing in the New Year in downtown Harrisonburg, the 2019 'First Night Harrisonburg' event will be the last one ever.

Organizers said after losing a major contributor of funding for the event, the downtown tradition is no longer feasible.

“There were a number of factors involved in the decision to wrap up the event,” said Troy Suter, the president of the event's Board of Directors. “We have been fortunate with generous contributors, sponsors and volunteers for nearly three decades; yet, we found ourselves facing significant obstacles.”

“We knew some funding was being cut this year and likely more in 2020,” Suter stated. “Combine that knowledge with declining ticket sales, and we knew we had to make a serious call”.

But they say this year's celebration will have more for the community, including fireworks.

“The festival’s life cycle is coming to an end,” Suter declared, “but not before we put on one more tremendous show. We want to thank the greater Harrisonburg & Rockingham County communities for their support; it has been a great run.”

"We are going to go out with a bang and every pun intended," Mike Betts, with First Night Harrisonburg, said. "We're going to have a firework show within the Turner Pavilion, so that's exciting and that will be following our second disco ball drop."

If you're looking to join in on the fun, this event is free to the public.

Local artist Randy Black will perform starting at 6 p.m., followed by Big City Band at 8 p.m. and bluegrass band Nothin' Fancy, which will perform after the first Disco Ball drops at 10 p.m.

DJ Chuck Morris will serve as the emcee and will lead the crowd in the countdown dance party just before the final disco ball drop at midnight.

Betts said they are still looking for volunteers to help with the celebration.

