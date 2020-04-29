Harrisonburg cidery plans to start crushing apples in May

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Zach and Amberlee Carlson have continued to work hard on their dream –Sage Bird Ciderworks in downtown Harrisonburg – and plan to start making cider at the end of May.

The couple said over the last three weeks, progress at their cidery has really started to pick up and their dream is becoming a reality.

"Last Saturday, we got electricity in the building and it's been super exciting," Zach said. "It's a slow process, but it feels like it's been an exponential race to the finish."

The two have been wrapping up work on their production room, taproom, and outside garden located behind the building.

Zach said they are now waiting on their ABC license to come in so they can begin bringing in their apples.

"I'm here all day every day and we're still working on opening," Zach said. "Once we have that in place, with our other licenses, we'll be able to start creating cider here."

Sage Bird Ciderworks will be using fresh grown Virginia apples in their cider, from Glaize Apples, an orchard just up the road in Winchester.

Zach said they are eager to begin production because their apple window is closing.

"Our production schedule is much similar to a winery's production schedule," Zach said. " We have a window of time during the year where we have access to bulk apples and we're at the tail end of that now."

That doesn't mean they'll be open for business right away. The couple explained it takes time to get cider to the perfect taste, so it will be a few more months after they begin production before they're ready to sell.

Zach said they hope by midsummer they'll start to be able to sell their cider, but how it will be served is still up in the air.

"Having people here in the taproom is what we're really excited about, but that's the least likely thing to happen at this time," Zach said. "We could still sell curbside and we're just trying to set a good example for the community."

Amberlee said during a pandemic is not the ideal time to start a business, but hopes the community will see what they have to offer.

"What we're making we want to share it with our friends and make more friends," Amberlee said. "While we're disappointed we're pushing off the taproom and have the community come to us we still want to give what we have."

Located in a former automotive mechanic shop off of North Liberty st., the company will produce a variety of innovative and traditional artisanal hard ciders, sourcing 100 percent of its apples from the commonwealth.

Back in January, the City of Harrisonburg partnered with the Commonwealth through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to locate the cidery to the city.

Governor Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the AFID Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). The AFID grant was matched by the city of Harrisonburg.