Downtown Harrisonburg gets ready for 'Block Party In The 'Burg'

On Saturday, there will be road closures, parking restrictions and heavy foot traffic in downtown Harrisonburg as 4,500 James Madison University students are expected to walk South Main Street for Block Party In The 'Burg.

Starting at 1:00 p.m., all intersections around Court Square will be closed for the event set up as well as parking will be prohibited.

At 3:00 p.m., both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Rock Street will be closed until 8:00 p.m. when festivities end.

Both parking lots in downtown Harrisonburg will remain open for the public.

Downtown businesses are also getting ready for the big event. Rob Roeschley with Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn Company said they made some extra preparations on Friday for the big day.

"We do prepare by getting our inventory up, maybe higher then it would normally be on a weekend but we also have a special for them," Roeschley said. "It is a fun time, it's kind of the start of a new year for the students as well as for us."

Several downtown businesses will be running specials for students for the block party.

Roeschley said Saturday all businesses are still open to the public and invites everyone to enjoy a nice weekend downtown.