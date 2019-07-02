Dozens protest conditions at border, demand for camps to close

Tuesday evening, a few dozen people from the valley gathered in Staunton to protest conditions at the border.

Dozens gathered on steps of Augusta County courthouse to protest camp conditions along the border. | Credit: WHSV

The group was protesting to close the camps along the border, after images and allegations about bad conditions in the border have come to light.

People gathered on the steps of the Augusta County Courthouse with signs, demanding the camps close and saying families belong together.

Stephanie Ward organized the protest, which is part of a nationwide protest in cities and towns around the country on Tuesday. Ward said as a mother, the protest was especially important to her.

"There's something just really raw and visceral about imagining nursing your baby," Ward said, "and seeing them fail to thrive because you're so dehydrated that you can't produce milk."

She added the group had a few demands, including asking for Congressman Ben Cline, R-Va., to visit the border to see the conditions for himself.

In a statement, Rep. Cline said he's "glad that liberals are finally admitting there is a crisis at the border, something the President and I have been complaining about for months." You can find his full statement below.

Ward said they also hope to let others know they're not OK with the conditions at the border.

"This is going to continue to worsen until we take to the streets and push back and let the government know that this is not acceptable to us," Ward said, "and the government's here to represent the people."

Jane Clemens traveled from Harrisonburg to participate in the protest. She said they want people to hear their message.

"We want to welcome people at our border, we want families to stay together, and that we want children to be united with families, and given the medical care and other services that they deserve."

MoveOn called for the nationwide protest, which was organized to coincide with legislators coming home from Congress for the Fourth of July.

Full statement from Rep. Cline:

“I’m glad that liberals are finally admitting there is a crisis at the border, something the President and I have been complaining about for months. Last week, Nancy Pelosi finally agreed to consider the relief bill requested by the President to speed humanitarian assistance to the children at the border, and I was pleased to vote in favor of it. Food, shelter, and medical supplies for children should not have been delayed by Pelosi for political purposes. Now that we have provided the assistance the children need at the border, I hope Pelosi and her caucus will support legislation that solves the immigration crisis and provides real security at our border.”