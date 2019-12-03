Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on NBC

A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WSVW, WHSV's new NBC channel that launched Over-The-Air on December 1, and all NBC stations on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is an ever-popular Christmas song.

After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to 'NBC 3 in the Valley' again on Christmas at 8 p.m.

WSVW, which is WHSV's local NBC affiliate, started broadcasting this past Sunday morning, carrying NBC's programming on channel 3.2 (20.2). Our CBS affiliate, 'CBS the V,' moved from channel 3.2 (20.2) to 3.5 (20.5).

Our engineers are still working with Dish Network to secure carriage of WSVW on their local channel line-up.