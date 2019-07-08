Dress up like a cow and get free Chick-fil-A this Tuesday

Who doesn’t love free Chick-fil-A?

On Tuesday, July 9, Chick-fil-A is hosting its annual Cow Appreciation Day. Any customers who show up at a Chick-fil-A location dressed as a cow can get a free entrée.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 stores across the US, so you have your pick of locations. In our area, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and Staunton (the newest) all have locations.

Customers can show up to their local Chick-fil-A between opening and 7 p.m. to receive their free food. For those nervous to wear a full cow-costume, a co- themed accessory will also be sufficient enough to receive free food.

Your cow costume or accessory or any sort of cow apparel can be hand-made or store-bought. Anything goes, as long as it resembles a cow in some way.

The only possible downside is that the free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app.