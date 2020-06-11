Hundreds come out to drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg

Another free coronavirus testing event was held in Harrisonburg on Thursday via drive-thru. It marked the third time the Virginia Department of Health has sponsored a testing site in the city of Harrisonburg.

The Virginia Department of Health has focused on targeting different areas of the city with each event to make sure as many communities can be involved as possible. So far, they have had testing sites north and south of town.

On Thursday, testing was held along Duke Drive at James Madison University. Testing concluded at 6 p.m. Thursday. According to Harrisonburg spokesperson Michael Parks, 325 tests were administered.

"Thank you to all who came out and are working to protect the health and wellness of our community," Parks said. "Remember, though stores are opening, you still need to wear your masks when out in public!"

The Virginia Department of Health is looking at more testing in Rockingham County in the next week or two and Broadway may be considered as a testing site as well.

At each community testing event, the tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are required.

Officials say no insurance is required to receive a test and you do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

People are generally notified by the health department about their test results in five to seven days.

Virginia Department of Health demographic data has shown, especially in the Central Shenandoah Health District, that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color, especially the Latino community in and around Harrisonburg.

State health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in a past Governor Northam press briefing that the disproportionate numbers are likely connected to outbreaks at poultry plants in the Shenandoah Valley, which have been tied to at least 317 cases.

The City of Harrisonburg urges all city residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Stay at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

