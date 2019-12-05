Driver charged with DUI accused of striking entire highway crew

Authorities in Virginia say a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a highway construction crew, sending eight people to the hospital.

Virginia State Police told news outlets it happened in a work zone along Interstate 66 in Arlington about 20 minutes after midnight on Thursday.

The agency said six workers and two occupants of the car were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious. All are expected to recover.

"An entire crew of road workers struck by a vehicle on 66WB," the Arlington Fire Department said.

Police say the motorist, who was in a GMC Yukon, is charged with driving under the influence. WJLA reports that two people in the car tried to run but were quickly caught.

The roadway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVa District commented on the incident on Twitter with a simple message: stop driving drunk.

"We’re just not in the mood to post something cute," the agency said.