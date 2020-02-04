Driver cited while towing a bus in Harrisonburg

A tow truck driver was cited while towing a bus in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

According to Harrisonburg Police, the driver of the tow truck came to the Harrisonburg area to pick up the bus from North Carolina, However, the bus was too heavy for his truck. Because the bus was too large, police said it put the bus in a bind and caused damage leading to an anti-freeze leak.

Local police and firefighters responded to a parking lot near Harrisonburg's Valley Mall where the tow truck came to a stop.

A police spokesman said a DOT inspection was performed on his truck by a motor officer.

No injuries were reported.