Driver defaces LGBTQ street mural in Richmond

Police are investigating after a driver was caught doing doughnuts on a street mural outside the Richmond Triangle Players’ building in Scott’s Addition.

“What a jerk to be doing this at all,” Philip Crosby said.

Crosby is the Executive Director with the Richmond Triangle Players Theatre. Crosby couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a man defaced a symbol of the Scott’s Addition community.

“Came in and squealed around like he was making a U-turn and we thought ‘What in heaven’s name is going on?’ He made that little doughnuts there. Then he purposely came around and did another one and another one,” Crosby said.

Witnesses caught a picture of the man they say is responsible for defacing the mural that was put in over a year ago.

“To see someone purposely deface that – it really hurts. It hurts in a deep way,” Crosby said.

It’s more than a rainbow flag to Crosby. The mural sits outside the the Richmond Triangle Players, an LGBT-focused theatre group that’s served the community for over 25 years.

“He looked like he was having a devil of a good time putting those doughnuts up. He was enjoying himself,” Crosby said.

“We do not stand for hate and hate has no home here,” Trevor Dickerson said.

Dickerson is the President of the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association and believes this will ultimately bring the community together.

“This is kind of unacceptable,” Tyson Beckles said.

The mural is a staple for those just walking by.

“I kind of saw it and was like dang, that’s pretty messed up. Just the fact someone wanted to do something nice for the area and other people want to ruin it,” Beckles said.

Police say they are looking into the incident but had no further comment.

“I hope it won’t be too long before we find this guy, and I hope to have to see him clean this thing off with a toothbrush,” Crosby said.