Driver killed in Rt. 611 crash in Orange County

A Virginia man is dead after a crash along Rt. 611 in Orange County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, at 9:30 a.m. on October 9, a 2002 Ford F-150 was heading east on Rt. 611 (Zoard Rd.) when, about two tenths of a mile east of Skyler Lane, the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as 64-year-old Johny W. Wells, of Rhoadesville, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. Police were assisted by the Mine Run Fire Department, Orange County EMS, and VDOT crews.

