Staunton drivers should expect delays Tuesday on Richmond Avenue

If you travel in the area of Richmond Avenue near downtown Staunton, you could experience delays on Tuesday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, the eastbound lanes of Richmond Avenue to Statler Boulevard will be closed while the road is resurfaced.

Detours will be set up to direct traffic around the closure. One of the two westbound lanes will also be closed, but it is expected to open later during the day.

The road is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking drivers to expect delays and be mindful of city workers.

If you have questions, you can contact Public Works at 540-332-3892

