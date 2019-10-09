Drone company to bring new jobs to Covington

A new company will soon be launching operations in a Virginia town, bringing 25 new jobs to the area.

WDBJ7 Photo

The Virginia Governor’s Office announced Tuesday that Aeronyde Corporation plans to invest $350,000 in the city of Covington to create a new drone command center.

Aeronyde uses drones to help collect information for different organizations, including those in public safety and the government. They use the drone technology to record data on things like infrastructure, agriculture and public safety.

The company will be the third tenant to move into the Alleghany Highlands Drone Zone.

“We have things that other tech hubs do not — just the topography is so unique,” City Manager Krystal Onaitis said.

The area’s landscape and emphasis on drone technology attracted the company.

“There is so much room for expansion, the area is so beautiful, so we are ready to start rocking and rolling,” Aeronyde CEO Edgar Muñoz said.

The company will transform old classrooms into office space, store drones in the courtyard, and test technology in the building’s old cafeteria.

In total, the company will bring 25 new jobs to the area. But more importantly, the city manager says it helps continue the innovative momentum.

“I think it is great talking about innovative opportunities and having a varied workforce,” Onaitis said.

Covington’s City Council will be presented with Aeronyde’s lease agreement during their meeting Tuesday evening. Once everything is signed, it will take just a couple of weeks to get the new company settled into the space.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.