Dublin Volvo plant ceasing production temporarily over coronavirus concerns

The Volvo truck plant in Dublin is ceasing production temporarily because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Production will be suspended beginning Monday, March 23, and that is scheduled to last through March 27.

In a statement, a company spokesperson says, "Although we have no reason to believe we have any cases of COVID-19 in the plant, we have decided to temporarily suspend production as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus in our communities."

Moving forward, the company plans to monitor the situation and pass along additional decisions every week.

The week of the closure, management will "be exploring new ways of working and possible approaches to production that would allow for increased social distancing in the facility. The health and safety of our employees and communities will be our primary concern as we work to make the most informed decisions we can during this uncertain time."

About 2,800 people work at the facility.