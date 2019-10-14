Due dates to change for Harrisonburg's public utilities customers

Starting next month, Harrisonburg residents will notice a change when they pay their public utilities bills.

The city announced new bill payment dates will begin on Nov. 1.

According to a press release, the city will adopt innovative new technology to improve service to residents and customers. In doing so, customers will be divided into two new billing districts based on the customer's account number.

The changes will not have an impact on the rates customers pay.

Customers with the account numbers beginning in 00, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 50, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64 will have bills due by the 9th of each month.

Meanwhile, those with accounts beginning in 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 will be due on the 22nd of each month.

A city spokesman said customers enrolled in automatic bank draft (ACH) payments do not need to re-enroll. Payments will automatically draft from your bank account as usual.

The changes come ahead of new meter reading technology for all customers beginning next year. Once that's installed, the technology will allow for remote reading of water meters which will nearly eliminate the need for Public Utilities employees to travel to the property and read water meters. According to the press release, the electronic transmission is quicker and more real-time leading to immediate billing.

Those with questions can contact Harrisonburg's billing division of the Department of Public Utilities at 2155 Beery Road or by phone at 540-434-6783.

