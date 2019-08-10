Thousands swarm Page County for 'Good ol'' time

Thousands of Dukes of Hazzard fans stopped by the Shenandoah Speedway for the Good Ol' Boys Fest on Saturday to celebrate 40 years of the hit television show.

The two-day event presented by Cooter's in Luray brought in people from across the county.

"This event just adds to the fun of what Dukes of Hazzard stands for," David Browning, with the festival, said. "This family atmosphere brings in really good and decent people to an activity like this. It shows what America is all about."

Guests had the chance to ride on the race track in a Dodge Charger just like the one in the show or get autographs from some of the original cast members.

Dorothy Best, the wife of James Best who played Roscoe P. Coltrane on the show, was there and said the event was a great way to remember her late husband.

"It's just a wonderful celebration of the whole show that's going strong at 40 years," Best said. "And it's a celebration of my husband's contribution to that show and having his legacy live on."

The festival will wrap up Sunday evening with the Hazzard County Stunt Show with the General Lee Jump.

In July 2017, the stars of the show held what they called Cooter's Last Stand in Luray, which was supposedly the last time they would all be reuniting and meeting fans in a large event.