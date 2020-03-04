'Duke's Southern Sauces’ will hit shelves this month

A new line called Duke's Southern Sauces will be hitting shelves this month.

Duke’s new line celebrates the regional heritage and big tastes that only the south can claim, according to the company.

Flavors of the new sauce line include:

• Georgia Sweet Heat BBQ

• Alabama-Style White BBQ

• Tennessee Smoke and Whiskey BBQ

• Hickory Moonshine BBQ

• Carolina Gold BBQ

None of the products contain high fructose corn syrup.

“We wanted to celebrate the great tastes that the South is known for. And what better way than to launch these sauces with the respected Duke’s brand name—a name with over 100 years of experience bringing smiles to faces throughout the south!” Erin Hatcher, Director of Marketing for Sauer Brands, Inc explains. “Food in the South, especially barbecue and dipping sauces, are revered. The Duke’s great name now gets a seat at the table moving beyond mayonnaise. Consumer response was overwhelming in support of Duke’s Southern Sauces!”

Duke’s Southern Sauces have already hit stores across the south.

The sauces will also be available to purchase on Duke’s Mayo website as well.