Dunkin' and Starbucks bringing pumpkin spice back earlier than ever

If you're a pumpkin spice fan, you're in luck; if you're not, then consider this fair warning. America's coffee shops are launching it around a month before fall even begins this year.

Dunkin' announced this week that they're bringing back their seasonal pumpkin-flavored treats on August 21.

The coffee and donut chain will also add a few new fall treats to the menu, like apple cider donuts and munchkins and a Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature latte, which will also debut in August.

Plus, eight Dunkin' locations across the U.S. will rebrand themselves as Pumpkin stores and serve free Pumpkin-flavored coffee on August 14.

The chain hasn't revealed which locations yet though.

You can learn more about Dunkin's fall offerings here.

Starbucks will join the fall-flavored fray a little later, on Tuesday, August 27, accoding to Business Insider.

Their signature Pumpkin Spice Latte usually doesn't come out until Labor Day weekend, but this year, it's creeped up to late August.

It may be in the upper 80's and 90's this week, but it seems like coffee chains are already ready for autumn.