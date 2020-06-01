Dunkin’ offering free donuts on National Donut Day

Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts on National Donut Day on June 5 at participating locations.

Guests can enjoy classics like Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly-filled and more. There is a catch though: the free donut comes with the purchase of your choice of any beverage.

Through the weekend, Grubhub is offering a free half-dozen on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.

“Dunkin’ is also introducing a new donut, the 'Celebration Donut,' to make this year’s National Donut Day celebration bigger and better," the company said in a statement.

It looks and tastes like birthday cake, according to Dunkin', and will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants starting on Wednesday, June 3. It's made of Birthday Cake Mix with rainbow sprinkles, white icing, and is topped with a blend of yellow star and pink and orange sprinkles.




