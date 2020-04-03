Dust devils: What are they and why was there a chance for them today?

Dust devils are an interesting phenomena. Dust devils form in an upward motion from the ground to the sky. They are short-lived whirlwinds that are mainly harmless.

Dust devils form when hot air at the surface begins to rise rapidly with much cooler air above it and higher up into the atmosphere. The hot air then stretches and causes a spinning motion much like a tornado. They are short-lived because cold air eventually gets pulled in and dissipates the dust devil.

Dust devils become visible when they form over barren terrain, tarmac, and desert-like terrain. They commonly form in Virginia at construction sites. For dust devils to form, you usually need plenty of sunshine, little to no wind, and a very cool atmosphere above.

In the Valley today, the atmosphere has been superadiabatic. This means as height increases in our atmosphere, the temperature is rapidly falling. This means that we had a cool atmosphere above a surface that has seen total sunshine today.

The higher winds that the Valley was experiencing made the chances for a dust devil difficult but if the winds were to die down like some forecasters believed, all the ingredients would have been in place to see a rare phenomena today.

Notable recent dust devils in the Valley occurred in 2017. One occurred in Stanley September 2017 and another during the construction of Aldi in Harrisonburg October 2017.

