Dynamic Aviation holds flyover to honor those on the front lines of COVID-19

Dynamic Aviation honored those working on the front lines of COVID-19 with a flyover they called "Salute to Our Heroes."

Miss Virginia prepares for the flyover on Saturday afternoon.

"What can we do to try to bring hope, what can we do to at least simply say thank you, say thank you for those who are really putting themselves in harm's way," Mike Stoltzfus, CEO and president of Dynamic Aviation, said. "This is kind of a way we can say thank you."

Stoltzfus said they did another flyover a few weeks ago above Sunnyside Retirement Community, but they wanted to do another to say thank you to front line workers across the entire valley.

"To show up every day knowing that the risk is heightened, and regardless of that, stepping into the fray and bringing both hope and bringing healing to the valley," Stoltzfus said.

Two Dynamic Aviation aircrafts, the Douglas C-47, also known as Miss Virginia, and the Beech 18, flew out of Bridgewater, flying over ten cities and towns across Rockingham and Augusta counties.

Stoltzfus said both aircraft pilots were excited about the flyover.

"If you can go fly an airplane and have some positive impact on a community, on a family, an individual, then that's what you're here for, that's what you're supposed to do, so it's a big, big deal for the pilots," Stoltzfus said.

He said they are open to performing other flyovers in the future to honor the hard work and sacrifice in the local communities.