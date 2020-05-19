EBT cardholders in West Virginia can now order online through Walmart and Amazon

West Virginians who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding for groceries now have an option to purchase items online through Walmart and Amazon.

According to an announcement from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday, Walmart and Amazon will now allow some items to be purchased online with funds from West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

“This is a major step in helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.”

Starting on May 19, EBT cardholders in West Virginia can make online purchases at two West Virginia Walmart stores: 40 Jett Lane in Elkins (pick-up) and 5680 Hammonds Mill Road in Martinsburg (pick-up and delivery). On May 21, Walmart will add EBT online purchasing at additional stores across the state.

The DHHR says there is no additional fee for pick-up orders; however, there is a charge for delivery orders, which cannot be paid with the EBT card. The transaction can be split between an EBT card and another credit/debit card to cover the delivery fee.

As for Amazon, EBT cardholders will be able to purchase online starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Once again, delivery fees can't be covered by the EBT card, but purchases over $25 will receive free delivery and cardholders can split purchases between the EBT card and another credit or debit card.

The online checkout process will automatically filter out any items that are not qualified for SNAP benefits through the Mountain State EBT card.

Amazon and Walmart join Kroger, which announced last month that SNAP recipients would be able to use their benefits for grocery pickup orders.

For more information on the EBT program, you can visit dhhr.wv.gov/ebt.

The new options will also help families who don't normally have EBT cards but are getting special ones for the summer to help children who normally receive free or reduced lunches at school.