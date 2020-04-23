EMU 2020 nursing grads ready to head to frontlines

In March, the Virginia Nursing Board passed a waiver removing regulations on how students obtain clinical hours due to COVID-19.

Officials calling on healthcare workers to provide assistance in America's coronavirus epicenter, New York. "We need to recruit more health professionals, we need to share within this state and this country," Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Eastern Mennonite University's nursing program acted quickly during their spring break to make sure students were still able to finish their clinical hours needed to graduate.

"We are grateful that the Virginia Board of Nursing did waive some of the requirements for graduation," Lisa Burkholder, an instructor of nursing at EMU, said. "But it's still important that we graduate quality educated competent nurses."

In order to complete their hours, some students had to work three 12-hour shifts a week at their hospital and increase from just two eight hour shifts a week.

Joy Driver, a graduating senior, said the change has better prepared her for what her actual shifts will be like after college. She said the change has demanded her to be flexible and adaptive to be ready for whatever may come her way.

"Nursing is looking at the client holistically from all different dynamics and angels and really just helping them with whatever condition that might be," Driver said.

The university also partnered up with the Virginia Department of Health to provide nursing students on their COVID-10 hotline. Students were able to take calls and report positive cases to investigators.

Holly Mumaw, another graduating senior, said the program has made her beyond ready to take on anything she may experience in the field including COVID-19 patients.

"This is precisely the situation nurses are made to handle," Mumaw said. "So of course, I feel prepared I learned in nursing school how to be adaptable, be flexible, and how to navigate that in my career."

The students said they hope to take their Nursing Board Exams at the end of May.