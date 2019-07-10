EMU, BRCC pen agreement to help social work majors

Eastern Mennonite University and Blue Ridge Community College recently entered into an articulation agreement which aims to provide students seeking a career in social work an easier path toward a four-year degree.

Under the deal, graduates of BRCC with an associate's degree of applied science can have all 67 credits they earned while in community college transferred to EMU.

"It benefits students who are transferring from Blue Ridge because they can be really clear that there is a path for them to finish the four-year degree," Dr. Carol Hurst, an associate professor of social work, said.

Social work degrees can help graduate enter a variety of careers —including counseling, psychology, public policy and human resources.

Dr. Hurst said the field had growing interest due to the meaningful impact graduates can have.

"We get to go and work with people and help them figure out the life they want to make, the life that's worth it to them. That's what social work is about," she said.

Students will need to apply for admission at both EMU and its social work program to be eligible.

Blue Ridge also has articulation agreements with other colleges and universities in the Shenandoah Valley.