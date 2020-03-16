EMU asking all students to return home as student gets tested for COVID-19

UPDATE (March 16):

Eastern Mennonite University, which announced last week that they would be switching to online instruction but still encouraged students to remain in on-campus housing, is now asking all students to return home.

The change comes after a student on the Harrisonburg campus reported that they were feeling ill with flu-like symptoms on Sunday evening. According to Fred Kniss, Provost of EMU, the student was sent to Sentara RMH to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, university officials decided to make multiple changes to their policies as they await the result of the student's test, which is expected to take a few days.

First, they asked all residential students to return home. However, students have to fill out a university-provided form to let residence staff know that they're leaving.

Any university employee who can work from home is now encouraged to do so in consultation with their supervisor.

They're also implementing even stricter sanitation protocols across campus.

The campus has now been closed to the public, and invited guests must register with the school.

Services will still be provided to students who cannot leave the campus and classes are still scheduled to start again, through online instruction, on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a patient in their 60s who was treated at Sentara RMH was identified as the first COVID-19 patient in the Harrisonburg area. No other cases have been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley since that time.

What to know about COVID-19

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms.

However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you're encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

___________

March 12

While no cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley, every college and university in our area has now announced that classes will be moving to an online format to allow for "social distancing" amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Eastern Mennonite University joined the list of schools taking similar measures.

"While there are no confirmed cases within the EMU community, public health experts have encouraged more stringent preventive measures," read a statement from President Susan Schultz Huxman and Provost Fred Kniss.

Effective immediately, EMU is canceling all public events and public use of facilities from March 12 to April 3.

According to school administrators, in-person classes for Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16, have been canceled to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for a transition to online instruction.

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, most classes will begin taking place online. Individual faculty members will be in contact with students about the plan.

The school says "some courses, including clinicals and off-campus learning placements, will continue until further notice."

Eastern Mennonite is a residential campus and, as of this time, will continue to remain open, including all student support services, academic resources, residence and dining facilities, and athletic facilities. The school is encouraging students to remain in on-campus housing to keep as normal a schedule as possible and is not advising students to return to their off-campus homes.

However, they say students who are immunocompromised or who may have other reasons to return home may do so, but need to notify residence life staff.

The school is encouraging all students remaining on campus to take "enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures and encourages social distancing as described by the World Health Organization."

Administrators will offer training sessions and workshops on Friday, March 13, for faculty on the process of transitioning their classes to online formats, like Moodle and Zoom.

Faculty members will be expected to continue to report to work to deliver online instruction, but anyone who is immunocompromised or otherwise at risk may teach entirely online.

Staff are also expected to report to campus to work as the campus remains open.

EMU joins an ever-growing list of colleges and universities switching to online classes, including:

• Blue Ridge Community College

• Shenandoah University

• JMU

• Bridgewater College

• Mary Baldwin University

• Virginia Tech

• Radford

• UVA

• All UNC system schools

• West Virginia University

• Marshall University

• Norfolk State University

• Old Dominion University

• University of Richmond

• Virginia Commonwealth University

• William & Mary