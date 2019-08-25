EMU honors Hailey Green at matriculation ceremony

On Saturday, Eastern Mennonite University held their matriculation ceremony for first-year students and honored 18-year-old Hailey Green, who was heading into her freshman year at EMU, before she died in a crash on Route 254 last month.

Green was to study nursing at EMU after being a student athletic assistant for all four of her years at Fort Defiance High School.

Green's parents sat in her place inside Lehman Auditorium and heard a dedication for their daughter that was given at the start of the ceremony and a prayer.

Brian Martin Burkholder, the university campus pastor at EMU, said Green was a hard worker in high school and fully embodied the values EMU has set forth.

"That relationship didn't just end the day she died in the car accident," Burkholder said. " The relationship continues and Her life in some way is an inspiration for the students who continue here at EMU."

EMU presented Green's parents with a flower and pin that is worn by a student on the day of graduation.

Green's parents said they were thankful for the communities support and ask to continue to remember Hailey by donating to the Hailey Memorial Scholarship.

The community is hoping to raise $25,000 for the scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship will then be given every year to a Fort Defiance senior who is planning to head into the medical field.

If you would like to donate towards the scholarship click here.