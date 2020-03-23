EMU nixes in-person commencement, will keep classes online

Eastern Mennonite University has joined the ever-growing list of colleges and universities that will remain online for the rest of the spring semester and will not hold commencement on the regularly scheduled date.

Last week, Eastern Mennonite University asked all students who were in on-campus housing to return home as soon as possible after a student on the Harrisonburg campus reported flu-like symptoms and was sent to Sentara RMH for COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, the school announced that the Virginia Department of Health had released the student's results, which turned out to, thankfully, be negative.

The school had switched to online classes earlier.

On Monday, the university announced that classes will continue online until at least the end of June, and students will not move back to campus on April 3, as the original plan suggested.

Commencement, which had been scheduled for May 3, will not be held in-person.

"We grieve with you the loss of all the celebrations, performances, competitions and all the instances of closure that the end of the semester brings," the university said in a statement. "For our seniors, we are especially sorry that the traditional commencement celebration you were anticipating in May won’t happen in the way we thought."

The university will mail diplomas to graduating seniors. School officials say they are exploring ways to celebrate graduates' accomplishments in an online way on May 3 and hope to schedule an in-person graduating at some time during the 2020-2021 academic year.

You can find the latest updates from EMU on their coronavirus response at www.emu.edu/coronavirus.

We continue to pray for the health of all our students, faculty and staff, and for the larger EMU community," said Susan Schultz Huxman, President of EMU. "We invite you to pray with us for our world and our communities as we live into what it means to lead together in these uncertain times."

