EMU student tests negative for COVID-19

At the start of this week, Eastern Mennonite University asked all students who were in on-campus housing to return home as soon as possible after a student on the Harrisonburg campus reported flu-like symptoms and was sent to Sentara RMH for COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, the school announced that the Virginia Department of Health had released the student's results, which turned out to, thankfully, be negative.

Per HIPAA guidelines, the university is not identifying the student, but says that they are doing much better and is engaged in online courses like other EMU students.

"This is good news for the student and for the community here at Eastern Mennonite University," said Susan Schultz Huxman, President of EMU. "We are grateful for the conscientious efforts of our students, faculty, staff and parents as they awaited the results, and we wish the student a quick recovery."

Huxman said if a student or faculty member is diagnosed with COVID-19, the university will immediately share that information with the campus community. They are also keeping the latest updates online at www.emu.edu/coronavirus.

"We continue to pray for the health of all our students, faculty and staff, and for the larger EMU community," said Huxman. "We invite you to pray with us for our world and our communities as we live into what it means to lead together in these uncertain times."

On Monday, the university asked all residential students to return home. However, students have to fill out a university-provided form to let residence staff know that they're leaving.

Any university employee who can work from home wasencouraged to do so in consultation with their supervisor.

They also implemented even stricter sanitation protocols across campus.

The campus was closed to the public, and invited guests must register with the school.

Services will still be provided to students who cannot leave the campus and classes began again, through online instruction, on Tuesday.

What to know about preventing COVID-19

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms.

However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you're encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

