Early morning car crash in Rockingham County sends one to hospital

Saturday morning, first responders were on the scene of a single vehicle crash on Route 259 in Rockingham County that caused one person to be flown to Sentera RMH.

Virginia State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Virginia State Police at the scene said they arrived to the crash just after 8:30 a.m. off of Brocks Gap Road.

Police said the crash involved an SUV that hit a tree off the edge of the roadway.

They say the driver of the vehicle was injured and transported to a landing zone a few miles from the crash at the Fulks Run Ruritan Club Park, the driver was then flown to the hospital.

Virginia State Police have not identified the driver and say the crash is still under investigation.