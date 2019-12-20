House in Clover Hill total loss after early morning fire

Friday night, a neighbor is left without a home after a house caught fire early in the morning near the 2000 block of Clover Hill Rd.

Officials with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the homeowner noticed her home was on fire just after midnight. They said she immediately ran outside and called 911.

The homeowner is fine, but fire officials said a dog inside the home did not make it out and died at the scene.

Officials said the American Red Cross is currently in contact with the homeowner to help provide assistance.

Joe Mullens, Deputy Fire Marshall with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said the home was a total loss due to the heat and smoke damage.

"Clover field fire department, Hose Company Number 4, and Bridgewater Fire Department were all notified and Rockingham County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene," Mullens said. "When they got there they had pretty heavy fire involvement on the exterior of the structure and inside in the kitchen area."

Mullens said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue would like to remind the community to check your smoke detectors and make sure any Christmas decorations are away from any exits in case of a fire.