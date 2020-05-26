Eastern Mennonite High School sets graduation plans

Eastern Mennonite High School has set a plan for their seniors' graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from the school, they'll first host a senior parade on June 5 in which seniors graduating from the small school will be able to drive into the auditorium parking lot and receive gifts from the school's advancement office, welcoming them to the Eastern Mennonite High School Alumni Association.

Each senior will get a ceramic mug handmade by Herm Weaver, an alum of the school, as well as a logo fleece blanket, and a class t-shirt.

They say guests are welcome to arrive by 1:45 p.m. and park in the lot above the traffic circle at the auditorium, where they can stay in their cars. Teachers and administrators, wearing masks and at a safe distance, will cheer on seniors as they drive through.

Then, on June 14, the school is planning to hold their commencement.

That Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m., the 39 graduating seniors will graduate outside the school auditorium, with families, teachers and staff, and invited guests.

According to the school, they made their plans for the ceremony with Principal Justin King, class advisers, senior parent representatives, EMS technology team, and Paul Helmuth, the administrative officer for Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue, to make sure it falls within Virginia's guidelines for events during the ongoing pandemic.

Due to the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, the ceremony will function like a drive-in, with everyone parking in the school's auditorium lot. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles throughout the program, and then, when it's time for students to walk across the state, each student will leave their vehicle, along with any family or guests, cross the state, pick up their diploma and a rose, pose for a picture, and return to their vehicle.

At any one time, no more than 10 graduates and family/guests are to be out of their vehicles.

The ceremony's commencement speaker will be Shannon Roth, EMHS class of ’03, government teacher and senior class adviser, at the graduates' request. Student speakers will be Ava Galgano and Abby Stapleton, who will be recognized for their academic achievements.

“We looked at a number of models for how we could celebrate our seniors at this time,” said Principal King. “Everyone agreed that we are a community, and we wanted to be together to see each student cross the stage. The cloud of witnesses in the parking lot will cheer and help us feel virtually close, even though we can’t be physically close.”

WBTX Radio of Broadway, will also air the program live at 2:30 p.m., allowing people anywhere to tune in on WBTX radio 102.1FM, 1470AM and streaming online here.