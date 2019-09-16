Eastern Mennonite Univerity ranked among Sierra Club's 'Cool Schools'

Eastern Mennonite University was ranked among the Sierra Club's 'Cool Schools' based on their commitment to environmentalism and sustainability. The university has been working toward solar energy innovation, including a solar project that expanded EMU's solar capacity by 65%. Students have also worked on five campus gardens as well as many other student-led initiatives.

The Sierra Club recently recognized Eastern Mennonite University for environmental initiatives.

Jim Yoder, a biology professor at EMU, said earning 191st out 282 schools gives him more motivation to keep leading the way with his students.

"It's wonderful to get some outside recognition for our efforts and I think we've been working really hard, especially the last 5 or 10 years, on a lot of new efforts, a lot of student led efforts. To have that recognized by an outside agency that is comparing you to hundreds of other schools is really rewarding," said Yoder.

The university hopes to keep working toward new community initiatives.

