Eastern Mennonite University switching to online instruction

While no cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley, every college and university in our area has now announced that classes will be moving to an online format to allow for "social distancing" amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Eastern Mennonite University joined the list of schools taking similar measures.

"While there are no confirmed cases within the EMU community, public health experts have encouraged more stringent preventive measures," read a statement from President Susan Schultz Huxman and Provost Fred Kniss.

Effective immediately, EMU is canceling all public events and public use of facilities from March 12 to April 3.

According to school administrators, in-person classes for Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16, have been canceled to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for a transition to online instruction.

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, most classes will begin taking place online. Individual faculty members will be in contact with students about the plan.

The school says "some courses, including clinicals and off-campus learning placements, will continue until further notice."

Eastern Mennonite is a residential campus and, as of this time, will continue to remain open, including all student support services, academic resources, residence and dining facilities, and athletic facilities. The school is encouraging students to remain in on-campus housing to keep as normal a schedule as possible and is not advising students to return to their off-campus homes.

However, they say students who are immunocompromised or who may have other reasons to return home may do so, but need to notify residence life staff.

The school is encouraging all students remaining on campus to take "enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures and encourages social distancing as described by the World Health Organization."

Administrators will offer training sessions and workshops on Friday, March 13, for faculty on the process of transitioning their classes to online formats, like Moodle and Zoom.

Faculty members will be expected to continue to report to work to deliver online instruction, but anyone who is immunocompromised or otherwise at risk may teach entirely online.

Staff are also expected to report to campus to work as the campus remains open.

