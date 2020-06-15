Edinburg man killed in Rt. 11 crash

A Shenandoah County man is dead after a crash along Route 11 this past weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, a 2003 Jeep Wrangler was heading south on Rt. 11 (Old Valley Pike) when it ran off the right side of the roadway about 100 feet north of Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road).

That's just south of Edinburg.

Police say the Jeep ran off the road, crashed into a road sign, over-corrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, ran off the left side of the roadway, hit another road sign, an embankment, and then a tree.

According to police, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Daniel M. Dellinger, of Edinburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Jeep.

Dellinger died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

