Educators advising against students taking gap years

With students facing uncertainty about if college campuses will open this fall, education experts say there's an alternative to just taking a year off, as some high school seniors have been considering.

"First of all, unemployment is the highest it's been, they say, since the Great Depression... and so, a recent high school graduate might be better off getting some skills during this time," said Liz Whiston-Dean, career coach at Turner Ashby High School.

How can you get those skills? Community college. It's a cheaper option that's also more local.

"Community colleges are designed to respond to the needs of their communities... and so, they are a little bit better able, I think, to pivot versus other institutions. As we have so much uncertainty in the fall with the four-years, I'm seeing more students considering staying home if they are anticipating being online anyway," said Whiston-Dean.

Blue Ridge Community College is one of those options to consider. They are expecting an increase in enrollment for the coming fall with all the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic and say they will be ready for it.

"One of the messages I would send to perspective students is be flexible; think about this as a different kind of experience. There will be instruction at most local colleges and at Blue Ridge Community College in the fall whether it's online or in person," said Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College.

Flexibility is something many across the country have already become used to.

Earlier this month, Virginia's statewide network of community colleges launched a new distance learning platform that lists classes from all their institutions in one place.