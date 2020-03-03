Election officials expect large voter turnout for Super Tuesday

Local election officials are expecting a large voter turnout for Super Tuesday.

Virginia is one of the 14 states participating in Super Tuesday, where voters will chose who they want to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

The ballot will have 14 names on it, but only five candidates remain.

"Tomorrow is a big day for us," said Bill Ney, the vice chair of Harrisonburg's Electoral Board.

All registered voters will be able to vote, and Ney said, he expects a large turnout based on the primary in South Carolina last week.

Election officials ordered around 18,000 ballots for the 25,000 registered voters. Ney said he doesn't anticipate running into any problems.

"Tomorrow is like any other election," he said. "You put it into the machine, and at the end of the day, the machine is going to count the votes for each candidate, turn in the result then it goes to the state board. It's very simple."

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.