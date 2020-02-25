Elementary start time for Rockingham County pilot program to still be decided on

Monday night, a proposed staggered start time pilot program was approved for certain Rockingham County schools for next school year — but while middle and high school students have an idea of what time school will start, the decision for elementary students has yet to be made.

At a school board meeting earlier in February, the board proposed elementary schools in the Turner Ashby district would start at 8 a.m. and students would get out around 2 p.m.

Some are still concerned about the earlier release, including Rockingham County Parks and Recreation, which provides one of the area's after-school programs.

Parks and Rec said they are concerned with some of their staff being college students, they would be unable to staff the schools in the pilot program.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Division Superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools, said he understands the concern but would like to talk to parents before a decision is made.

"We are going to have that conversation with parents because staggering isn't as important to us as shortening for that collaboration time," Dr.Scheikl said. "So once the details are settled, that's the time to have the conversation with what will be the hiring needs for Boys and Girls Club, for example, or for parks and rec."

He said some ideas on the table would be to use staff members in the school to help out after school since they would still be on the clock. Also, they are considering possibly creating a mentorship program with some of the secondary schools that would still be in class.