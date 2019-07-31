Elkton Area United Services asks for 'technology-driven school supplies' for Stock the Rock

Elkton Area United Services (EAUS) is doing its part to make sure students in eastern Rockingham County have the supplies they need to start off the school year.

The non-profit is hosting its 19th annual Stock the Rock school supplies drive on Friday, August 2, 2019, and Saturday, August 3, 2019. The supplies collected over the Virginia tax-free weekend will be donated to Elkton Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, Elkton Middle School, and East Rockingham High School.

Kellie Knorr is a teacher at River Bend Elementary school and said Stock the Rock is crucial to making sure students have what they need.

"It's really nice to be able to make sure all the kids start out on even footing, everybody has what they need to be successful, all the supplies are provided," said Kellie.

There are traditional school supplies items needed, like glue sticks and three-ring binders, but Marsha Keck Deavers, the executive director for Elkton Area United Services, said they are also asking for technology-driven items.

"It's a whole different generation of learning, so that's why the technology – earphones and earbuds – are very important," said Marsha.

The supplies will be divided up between the five schools and all of the students at those schools will have access to them all year long.

Maddox Knorr is a second-grader in the Rockingham County School District. He and his family have volunteered with Stock the Rock in the past years. He said he liked being able to help out his fellow classmates.

"When they don't have them, it's really sad, but when they get it from Stock the Rock, it's really cool, happy, so the kids that don't have school supplies can get it," said Maddox.

This year, there will also be a car show on Friday night. The proceeds will be donated toward Stock the Rock.

Six area restaurants are also donating 10% of purchases on certain days when given a Stock the Rock coupon. Those restaurants are Goodfellas, El Paso Mexican Grill, the Elkton Ciro's, Peking China, Mr. BBQ, and the Elkton Domino's Pizza. Coupons can be picked up at the Elkton Area United Services thrift store or the donation locations.

Izzy Knorr is a sixth-grader in Rockingham County Public Schools and said that it is a good time for community members to come out and support local children.

"It's just fun to help your community and help get the donations for Stock the Rock, because there's a lot of kids that need school supplies but can't get to them."

According to Marsha, in 2018, Stock the Rock was able to help 309 students.

"That shows that this is a real need in this community, and that little extra supplies are needed to help these students be successful students," said Marsha.

Donation locations are at the Elkton Triangle (intersection of W. Spotswood Ave., and W. Spotswood Trail) and the Elkton Burger King in the Food Lion Plaza. Collections will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The car show begins at 5:00 p.m.

Suggested donation items include:

- Backpacks/ book bags

- 3 Ring binders

- Ruled loose-leaf paper

- Dividers

- #2 pencils, pens, markers, highlighters, colored pencils

- Glue sticks

- Tissues

- Lysol wipes

- Headphones or earbuds

- Rulers

- Index cards

