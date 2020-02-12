Elkton Emergency Squad desperate for volunteers

EMS workers in Elkton are experiencing an emergency of their own. The Elkton Emergency Squad says it is desperately in need of volunteers.

Right now, the squad has five members, but Josh Jenkins, with the squad, said they want to get that number up to at least 30.

"Only having 5 people, we're not able to build duty crews and answer calls, so we're relying on the paid staff from the county to come in," Jenkins said. "The more career staff we have...the more taxes are going up. Every time there's an increase in taxes, it's to pay for fire and rescue personnel."

Lately, the crew, which covers Elkton and McGaheysville, has been losing volunteers. Jenkins said schedules and time commitment have been two contributing factors.

Now they need you to join them.

"We do the paid trainings. You get your EMT. It'll help you advance your career...especially if you're going into the medical field," Jenkins said.

For more information on how you can join them, call (540) 298-9993 or visit their Facebook page.

