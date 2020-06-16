Elkton Town Council approves permit for protest on Wednesday

Monday night, Elkton Town Council approved a permit for a Black Lives Matter protest at Stonewall Memorial Park on Wednesday, despite reported threats on social media.

The protest is scheduled to take place on Wed. at 6 p.m. at Stonewall Memorial Park.

The protest originally included a march but had to be canceled after Chief of Police, Dave Harris said he's received reports of threats from groups outside the community.

He said two of those groups are confirmed terrorist groups and has received several reports of vehicles with out of state license plates coming through town.

Chief Harris said on Monday one of those vehicles was reported to have ballistic shields inside the cabin.

He said the FBI has been notified the groups may come to town and store owners have expressed their concerns to him.

Just after 8 p.m., the Town Council amended the agenda to bring the discussion of the permit into a closed session

Tsion Ward, the organizer with Youth for Black Lives Matter, said this protest is meant to stay peaceful and bring action for smaller communities in rural areas.

"With it being youth lead we just want to make a big statement that we are here we are paying attention and we are holding people accountable even in these small areas," Ward said.

She said the protest has nothing to do with the name of the park or the memorial set up at the park.

"We have been putting out statements with our core organizers to let people know the correct information, that we're from Elkton, and we want everything to be peaceful," Ward said.

Ward said students from around the area plan on being the speakers of the event Wednesday night. She said they plan to speak on racial injustice in the school system, community, and across the country.

After 10 p.m. the council resumed their regular session and approved the permit 5 to 1.

The protest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stonewall Memorial Park.