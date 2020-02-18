Elkton fills town manager position

After two months of searching, the town of Elkton has hired a town manager.

At a council meeting Monday night, council voted to appoint Greg Lunsford to the position. Members of the council echoed that the applicant pool for the position was the strongest that they have seen in many years.

"We are very fortunate to have Greg join the Town of Elkton team to help promote the town and serve our residents," said Mayor Josh Gooden.

Before Lunsford, the position was filled by Kimberly Alexander -- who resigned after serving for just eight months.

Lunsford comes to the town of Elkton with more than 20 years of experience in community and personnel management. He also served in the Army for four years.

"Elkton has a rich history of entrepreneurship, strength, connection to the land and deep community ties," Lunsford said. "I am honored to serve alongside each member of this community, town council and staff as we create a sustainable future full of possibilities."

Lunsford will begin on Feb. 24.