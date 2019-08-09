Elkton home destroyed after Friday night fire

A Rockingham County home was destroyed by a fire on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the home along the 3500 block of Barbershop Lane in Elkton around 6:00 p.m.

According to Chief Todd Breeden from the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department, everybody got out of the home safely. Breeden said the home was occupied by six adults and three children at the time. One person is being treated for inhaling smoke.

No word yet on how the fire started.

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

Firefighters from Elkton, McGaheysville and Grottoes responded to the fire.

