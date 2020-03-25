Elkton man accused of killing child who was in his care

An Elkton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a child.

According to the Luray Police Department, 23-year-old Ian Alexander Zimmerman, of Elkton, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25.

Zimmerman is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of felony abuse and neglect of a child in his custody causing death.

Police say the charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 20, 2019 in the town of Luray.

No further details on the crime have been released.

Zimmerman is being held in the Page County Jail without bond.