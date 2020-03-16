Police: Elkton man charged in crash that killed his passenger

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed an Elkton man over the weekend.

According to police, early in the morning of Saturday, March 14, around 2 a.m., a 1998 Ford Ranger was driving north on Rt. 635 (River Road) when, just north of Rt. 636 (Bethel Church Road), the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Mark W. Shifflett, of Elkton, fled the scene of the crash on foot, according to police. Shifflett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.

He was located by police a short time later and arrested,

His passenger, however, identified as 41-year-old Keith A. Shifflett, of Elkton, died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt either.

Mark Shifflett was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Rockingham Regional Jail.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

